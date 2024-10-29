"Why not?" Danny Röhl on team selection for Sheffield Wednesday trip to Brentford

Premier League Brentford play host to Sheffield Wednesday this evening as the Owls plot a Carabao Cup upset.

Danny Röhl has mulled over the make-up of his Sheffield Wednesday line-up set to face Brentford this evening - admitting as recently as Friday evening that he was torn on whether to make mass changes - or only a vital handful.

The Owls boss has so far used cup outings this season as an opportunity to refresh his squad wholesale, offering chances to some of the more fringe players in his changing room. It has worked to good effect, his side beating opposition from every EFL division in Hull City, Grimsby Town and Blackpool. Now the top tier lies in wait in the form of Brentford, who will surely provide the toughest test yet.

The Bees will be expected to make changes of their own but boast an impressively stacked squad backed by three seasons of Premier League riches. With a relentless Championship fixture schedule leading into the small matter of a Sheffield derby on November 10, the Owls will be without Akin Famewo and Olaf Kobacki after both suffered injuries last week. They joined Michael Ihiekwe and Nathaniel Chalobah on the absentee list.

Röhl will be wary of player workload heading into tonight’s clash and speaking to The Star after their comeback win at Portsmouth on Friday evening, he admitted there was thinking still to do over whether to stick or twist on a full-strength line-up at Brentford. The German coach has already hinted at some changes - Shea Charles was mentioned as a player who needed a rest. Whatever he plumps for, he’s eyeing up a headline-grabbing jump into the quarter finals.

“I must say, I am really a bit between,” he told The Star. “On the one hand I am really looking forward to such a game because we worked now to get to the fourth round and it is a great opportunity. We deserve it. We have been in the cup up to now very professional, but of course it means another midweek game. Then there is Saturday, Tuesday and then we have maybe the biggest game of the year. We know this.

“When you look to the opponents that are coming it is three teams from the top eight positions and we know what we have to do. We will take the cup game, we will try, we will be prepared and maybe we can step into the next round. Why not?”