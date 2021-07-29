Why new signing could cause a little havoc with Sheffield Wednesday's fixture schedule

The Owls are about to embark on a new challenge in League One after relegation from the Championship this season.

Among the changes are inclusion in the Papa John’s Trophy, in which they are scheduled to play Harrogate Town, Mansfield Town and Newcastle United’s under-21 side in the group stage.

But after nine years in the second tier, Wednesday supporters will have also noticed the absence of gaps in the fixture schedule for international break weekends.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell is Northern Ireland's number one.

Third tier clubs do not automatically have the benefit of scheduled breaks during international weekends, though clubs can opt to rearrange matches scheduled on those dates if they have three players or more called up for international duty.

Peacock-Farrell is Northern Ireland’s number one and will likely be involved in their squads this season, while Scotland pair Liam Palmer and Callum Paterson will hope to regain their places in Steve Clarke’s set-up having been left out of the European Championships.

The rule extends to international call-ups at youth level, too, meaning Ciaran Brennan’s involvement with Republic of Ireland at youth level would count.

The Wednesday matches that could be affected are all home clashes; against Sunderland on September 4, against Bolton Wanderers on October 9, against Gillingham on November 13 and against Cheltenham Town on March 26 next year.

These matches, if affected, would most likely be rearranged for midweek dates.