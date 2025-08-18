Liam Palmer and Barry Bannan have played 914 times for Sheffield Wednesday between them, so have plenty of advice to impart on the next generation.

It’s why Jordan Broadbent, the new U18s manager at Middlewood Road, called upon the Owls duo to come and have a chat with his Wednesday youngsters ahead of their first game of the season against Cardiff City - and it could well have had the desired effect.

Broadbent’s side came from two goals down to beat the Bluebirds 4-3 on the opening day, with Liam Clayton (x2), Harry Chadbourne and Will Grainger getting the goals, and on matchday two they drew 1-1 with Millwall to take them to the to of the Professional Development League table. Jacob Jessop got the goal in that one.

And the U18s boss has explained his thinking behind getting the experienced Wednesday duo in, saying that they’re ‘invaluable’ as role models for the up-and-comers.

Liam Palmer and Barry Bannan as examples

“We speak a lot about culture and the behaviours we expect from the players,” he explained to the club’s official website. “We’re not just here to develop players, we’re here to develop people.

“Having spoken to Henrik, he wants the academy and first team to be much closer together. On the Friday before we travelled to Cardiff with the 18s, Liam Palmer and Barry Bannan came and gave a little speech to our U18s as a group... I just thought for our boys to hear from them, two players who live and breathe this club and the amount of appearances they have - I can’t thank them enough.

“We speak about how hard it is for our players to go and play for this club once, between Baz and Palms they’ve done it 900 times! We speak about discipline, motivation, standards and what we do away from the pitch and having those guys as role models for the players is invaluable.”

Next up for the U18s is a trip to Wheatsheaf Park where they take on Brentford on Saturday, and they’ll be desperate to keep their unbeaten start to the campaign intact.

