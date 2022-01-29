Why Lee Gregory is missing from Sheffield Wednesday's side to play Ipswich Town

The Star understands that the striker, who has eight goals and five assists in his 24 League One matches this season, is out with an injury to his foot sustained in their defeat at Oxford United last weekend.

No timescale is confirmed on Gregory’s recovery, though Darren Moore will be asked about it when he addresses the media after today’s game.

Darren Moore looks to have set up with a 3-5-2.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday will be without striker Lee Gregory for the visit of Ipswich Town.

There are two debuts in defence, with loanees Jordan Storey and Harlee Dean making a back three. Attacking loanee Tyreece John-Jules makes the bench.

Josh Windass makes only his second start of the season in the league, while Florian Kamberi makes his first start since an early December draw at Portsmouth.

Sheffield Wednesday: Peacock-Farrell, Storey, Dean, Hutchinson, Mendez-Laing, Dele-Bashiru, Luongo, Bannan, Johnson, Windass, Kamberi