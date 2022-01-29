Why Lee Gregory is missing from Sheffield Wednesday's side to play Ipswich Town

Sheffield Wednesday are without key man Lee Gregory for this afternoon’s visit of Ipswich Town.

By Alex Miller
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 2:13 pm

The Star understands that the striker, who has eight goals and five assists in his 24 League One matches this season, is out with an injury to his foot sustained in their defeat at Oxford United last weekend.

No timescale is confirmed on Gregory’s recovery, though Darren Moore will be asked about it when he addresses the media after today’s game.

Darren Moore looks to have set up with a 3-5-2.

There are two debuts in defence, with loanees Jordan Storey and Harlee Dean making a back three. Attacking loanee Tyreece John-Jules makes the bench.

Josh Windass makes only his second start of the season in the league, while Florian Kamberi makes his first start since an early December draw at Portsmouth.

Sheffield Wednesday: Peacock-Farrell, Storey, Dean, Hutchinson, Mendez-Laing, Dele-Bashiru, Luongo, Bannan, Johnson, Windass, Kamberi

Subs: Wildsmith, Hunt, Palmer, Byers, Paterson, Sow, John-Jules

