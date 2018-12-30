Why Lee Bullen has been a breath of fresh air to Sheffield Wednesday

Midfielder David Jones has paid tribute to Lee Bullen and the instant impact he has made since becoming Sheffield Wednesday’s caretaker boss.

The Owls have picked up seven points from Bullen's three fixtures in charge to put some much-needed breathing space between themselves and the Championship's bottom three.

David Jones has not played since August

Buoyed after their Boxing Day victory over Middlesbrough, Wednesday claimed a point in Saturday's meeting with promotion hopefuls West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

Jones, a second half replacement against WBA, was asked what has changed under Bullen since he succeeded Jos Luhukay.

“It's just been a case of a few fresh ideas and also, when you haven't got a manager, there is a certain togetherness and kind of one mentality," said Jones.

“It feels like that feeling has grown over the last week and Bully has put some enjoyable training sessions on and really got the group together.

“So I think that has been a big thing."

Jones is one of a number of senior players Bullen has brought back into the first-team picture. Along with Keiren Westwood, Sam Hutchinson and George Boyd, Jones was frozen out under previous Owls chief Luhukay.

He said: "Bully knows the club and he's been here for many years and he's just got a belief in us and got the group together.

“It just feels over the last week that everyone is together no matter who has been playing, and that's been demonstrated in the results."

Steve Bruce has been widely tipped to succeed Luhukay, who was sacked on December 21. Bruce, a four-time promotion winner, has been out of work since Aston Villa parted company with him last October.

Jones said: “He's an experienced manager and he's got a great record everywhere so who knows?

“I don't know what's going to happen but at the moment. We're just concentrating on Bully being in charge and seeing where it takes us because in the last week we have had some very positive results.

"Bully has been at the club for a long time so everyone knows him. It's just a case of game to game, what Bully says and seeing how far we can take it."