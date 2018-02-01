Why keeping it clean will reap rewards for Sheffield Wednesday

Adam Reach believes the solid foundations built by Sheffield Wednesday’s run of clean sheets in the league will give them the confidence to finally be able to show their attacking prowess again.

The Owls have not scored in the league since Boxing day, though they have notched up five in the FA Cup in that time, but Jos Luhukay’s insistence on building from the back has made Wednesday a hugely difficult team to break down.

Goalscoring had not up to now been a major issue in Luhukay’s early reign but with struggling Birmingham City heading to Hillsborough tomorrow, there will be an expectation that the home fans and the manager will finally see the net bulge in the Championship.

Reach recognises that they have to start turning draws into wins - each of the new manager’s league games have ended 0-0 - but he says that solidity has helped the morale-sapped team regain belief in themselves.

“It’s massive,” said Reach on another clean sheet at Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

“They were the building blocks for last season and the success we had.

“We kept the second or third most clean sheets and it was a real disappointment this season that we didn’t keep enough clean sheets.

“It’s not just the defenders that take that to heart, its the whole team because that’s what we build ourselves on.

“The new manager has come in and we have managed to get that stability back and that confidence that no one will break us down.

“It’s been a lot of good clean sheets. The only negative is we haven’t gone on and scored.”

Reach has certainly been impressed by the new regime, which he feels has helped bring the team together after what was a difficult time during the latter stages and following the departure of former boss Carlos Carvalhal.

“I think he’s been great, added the Owls midfielder, who celebrates his 25th birthday tomorrow.

“The little changes on a day-to-day basis helps you as a player and as a team, eating meals together and spending more time together - especially the close groups.

“The defenders will have meetings together and that really bonds relationships and confidence with your fellow team mates.

“I think everything they have done so far has been excellent and now they can start implementing their own ideas.”

After tomorrow’s clash with Birmingham, for the first time since taking charge, Luhukay will have a full week to prepare for the next game.

Reach added: “After the game (against Birmingham) then I think the manager and us as players can really start to improve the things we are trying to improve in terms of attacking stuff. I think we can only improve by having a full week’s training.”