Why Jos Luhukay is refusing to get carried after Sheffield Wednesday’s battling home win over Bolton Wanderers

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay believes the Owls' hard-fought win over struggling Bolton Wanderers was a "small step" on the road to redemption.

Tom Lees' second-half header helped Wednesday claim their first Hillsborough victory in over three months in front of the lowest league crowd of the season.

Less than 21,000 watched the Owls return to winning ways.

Victory eased the pressure on Luhukay following a poor run of results.

A relieved Luhukay told The Star: "This win is not a big step but a small step.

"Winning is the most important thing in football."

Wednesday were booed off at half-time after a dismal, uneventful first half.

"You are desperate to win after losing a few games; the pressure is high and I think we were a little nervous in the first half," admitted Luhukay, who made three changes to his starting line-up.

"We started good in the second half and made a good goal from Tom Lees from the set-piece.

"I think in the second half we had a little bit more of the ball. It was a clean sheet for us which was very important.

"Today was very important for the team but we have three days and then there is a new focus for Blackburn.

"We must not now be satisfied.

"In the second half we had more passion.

"Saturday is a new game and it's important that we win our next game. Not just for our position but for our confidence."

Steven Fletcher, restored to the attack after sitting out Saturday's defeat to Derby County, will be assessed after taking a blow to the head. Luhukay substituted the Scotland international in the 35th minute, citing the striker felt "a bit dizzy".

“We had to take him out and we will see in the next few days if he is ready for Saturday,” added Luhukay.