Why it is not the season to be jolly for Sheffield Wednesday

'Tis the season to be jolly, unless you are a Sheffield Wednesday fan.

The Owls have endured a tough and testing season so far, having slipped outside of the play-off positions to 17th in the Championship rankings following an alarming dip in form.

One victory from their last nine outings has left the club uncomfortably close to the relegation zone and angry Wednesdayites have demanded manager Jos Luhukay be sacked in recent weeks. Fans chanted 'we want Jos out' and ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ after Saturday's home draw with Rotherham United.

"I think in general it is a difficult job to be a manager," said Dutch midfielder Joey Pelupessy. "I think it is good he [Luhukay] gives the young players the minutes and trust and they are the future of this club.

"In Holland, teams are playing a lot of young players as they believe in that.

"It is also good for the club and people in Sheffield that they see the young players getting a chance.

"But it is also important you have a good balance between young and experienced players and those in between, a little bit like me. That is a good thing that the manager is doing; he is trying to get a good balance."

Well, Luhukay has not got the balance right since the second international break. He has constantly tinkered with the starting line-up and tweaked their tactics, helping create uncertainty and confusion.

But too many have the Owls' expensively-assembled squad have under-performed and flattered to deceive.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Joey Pelupessy

Pelupessy, drafted in by Luhukay last January, said: "We have not won a lot of games. We have to do better as a team, myself included, to win more games.

"I try to give 100 per cent in every game and I try to do that in the training sessions. I have to make sure I'm ready for every game.

"I'm trying to be strong and aggressive in the games and help my teammates."

