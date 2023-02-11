Many of the 2,148 Sheffield Wednesday supporters making their way to Ipswich Town on the rails are facing delays to their journey.

Hundreds if not thousands of Wednesdayites are braving the journey to Suffolk as the Owls hope to further impress their position at the top of the League One table after an impressive 1-0 win over fellow title contenders Plymouth Argyle last weekend.

Many made the start of their trip in the early morning hours as they sought to soak up the pre-match atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they have been slapped with the prospect of a later arrival time than anticipated due to a fire close to the line between Peterborough and Ipswich.

Sheffield Wednesday fans are facing delays on their way to Ipswich Town.

A waste centre in Great Blakenham caught ablaze during the night, with fire crews from Suffolk called to the scene just after 3am, according to local reports.

Services earlier this morning were significantly delayed and as of 9:30am trains are expected at least 20 minutes later than scheduled – though rail users are warned delay times could fluctuate throughout the morning. It is hoped the delays

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A series of Twitter updates by local rail service GA Regional read: “UPDATE - Following a fire on property near the railway at #NeedhamMarket all lines have now reopened.

“Services running through this station are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised. Normal services will be provided as soon as possible.

“Normal services will be provided as soon as possible.

“The emergency services made us aware of a fire at a scrap yard near the railway in the Needham Market area. It is was safe for us to run any trains on this route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Other routes may be affected because of the implications of this disruption.

“Network Rail and the emergency services are on site have worked to safely extinguish the fire. The fire has now been extinguished and all lines have reopened at caution.

“Some services may still be cancelled, altered or delayed.

“Alternative travel details are as follows. We have arranged for you to be able to use your Greater Anglia ticket on all options below until further notice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire service wrote on Facebook: “We are currently attending a fire in Great Blakenham. Crews will be on scene throughout the night.

“Please avoid the area. Local residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed due to smoke.”