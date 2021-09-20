But along with the plethora of options available to the Owls boss comes a headache over who will and won’t make the match day squad.

The presence of six loan players means one must miss out on each squad thanks to EFL rules, with Lewis Gibson’s continued recovery from a calf strain making life easy on that front in recent weeks.

Aside from him and longer-term injury concerns Josh Windass and Massimo Luongo there were three notable absentees from the 18 players selected in Moore’s matchday squad for the draw with Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday forward Callum Paterson was left out of Saturday's visit of Shrewsbury Town.

After the match Moore confirmed that midfielder Byers had missed out with a minor injury but that he would likely be available to rejoin contention for the trip to Ipswich Town this weekend. Byers was seen at Hillsborough chatting with players in good spirits before the match.

But for Brown and Paterson – the latter Wednesday have entered into negotiations with over a potential new deal – it was simply the case of squad rotation.

“George just stiffened up in training on Thursday and Friday, so we had to get him off [as a precaution].

“Jaden is fine, Callum is fine and they’ll be ready to go for Saturday. That was just in terms of numbers.”

After a few clear weeks Wednesday also have a trip to Wigan to contend with on next Tuesday. Moore made no secret of the fact Saturday’s draw was a disappointment.

“I need time to digest the game and have a look,” he said. “It could be key moments in the game.

“There will be games we have this season where the game plan we had in place today will be sufficient. We just went away from it a bit in the second half.

“That’s what I want to look at in terms of the details of the game.