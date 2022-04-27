The midfielder was left out of the squad altogether in their thrilling 3-2 win over Fleetwood Town, as was Harlee Dean.

Explaining the reasons behind the two absences, Moore said: “Harlee was a precaution. I left him behind to get him more days of training into him and hopefully he will be back for the weekend.

“Fizz was taken out of the team because I wanted four attacking players on the bench. I thought I had enough people on the pitch to drop back into midfield. I didn't need another midfield player on the pitch. I needed as many attackers on the bench because I wanted to win the game.”

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was a surprise exclusion from the squad for their win over Fleetwood.

The win put Wednesday into fourth place in League One. They welcome fellow third tier giants Portsmouth to Hillsborough on Saturday knowing a last day slip-up could still see them tumble from the playoff places.

“Going into the final game of the season at home, we know there is a lot of work to do,” Moore said. “We are not patting ourselves on the back. We have worked extremely hard to get to this point in the season.