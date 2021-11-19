The former England youth international made only two appearances for the Owls in an injury-ravaged spell with the club.

He had been set to play a big part in Moore’s plans but with his latest setback likely to hold him back until the new year, the two clubs are in cahoots over the early termination of the deal.

“He’s back at Everton and we don’t foresee him coming back because of the length of the injury,” Moore said ruefully.

“Right now we’re just discussing what’s the best course of action going forward. We’re due a phonecall with Everton any moment now. We’ve been going back and forth but in terms of reaching a final decision with him we’re waiting to see.”

Wednesday have been left scrambling for solutions to Gibson’s absence. Winger Marvin Johnson was drafted in to play as a left-footed centre-half but has since suffered a hamstring issue himself.

“It’s a big blow for us,” Moore said. “I’m gutted because I wanted the Sheffield Wednesday supporters and everybody to see what Lewis is about.

“He’s a fantastic young player, a wonderful player with a bright future ahead of him. We had him here but it’s unfortunate that we only got to see 45 minutes of him in the Bolton game and even then he picked up the injury 20 minutes into the first half.

