Everton youngster Lewis Gibson, who was an England youth international just two years ago, arrives to bolster a defensive unit that had lost four senior men at the end of the season.

He joins Sam Hutchinson, Julian Borner and Chey Dunkley as the senior men in Darren Moore’s squad, with the likes of Ciaran Brennan offering back-up should it be decided he is not offered out on loan.

It brings the number of loaned players in the club to six, including QPR winger Olamide Shodipo, Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing, Burnley keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Florian Kamberi, who is on loan from Swiss side St Gallen, and Wolves starlet Theo Corbeanu.

Sheffield Wednesday new boy Lewis Gibson is one of six loanees at the club this season.

And the tally may lead to the occasional selection headache for Darren Moore.

EFL rules mean clubs can name only five loaned players in a matchday squad, meaning that if and when everyone is fit and available, Moore will have to leave at least one of the six out.

It is nothing new to the Wednesday manager, who at one stage with Doncaster Rovers last season had seven loanees on board.

The highly-rated Gibson is unlikely to make his debut at Charlton Athletic and the ruling is unlikely to be of any issue to Moore for now.