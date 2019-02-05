Why Dominic Iorfa snubbed other offers to join Sheffield Wednesday

It was, to put it mildly, a hectic deadline day for Dominic Iorfa.

The big defender became the first signing of the Steve Bruce era last Thursday, joining Wednesday on a permanent basis from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Speaking exclusively to The Star, Iorfa said: "It was a bit of a rush. It was the first time in my career that I had been involved in deadline day. I'm normally at home watching it on Sky.

"It was good to be part of really. It was a bit stressful but once everything was sorted I was delighted."

Iorfa, who made 93 appearances for Wolves, said he learned of the Owls' interest the day before his Hillsborough switch.

He said: "I was aware of Sheffield Wednesday's interest on Wednesday evening and on Thursday I went to training as normal at Wolves. I got the phone call that afternoon saying 'get yourself down to Sheffield.'

"I drove down to Sheffield. I had a mad deadline rush and by the time everything was sorted, I had the game at the weekend but the gaffer (Steve Bruce) felt it was best for me to come in on Monday and have a full week.

"I drove back to Wolves to sort things out over the weekend and try to get settled as soon as I can here."

The 23-year-old met his new teammates for the first time on Monday.

"I'm still finding my way around the training ground, meeting all the staff and the players," he conceded. "It feels like a first day at school really.

"Monday was my first session. It was tough but I enjoyed it and I'm getting to know the boys."

Iorfa, a graduate of Wolves' youth system, said a "few other" clubs expressed an interest in him during the January transfer window. He reportedly had an offer to move to the MLS and was also linked with Scottish clubs Celtic and Rangers.

"I was originally going to go to another team on loan in the Championship but once I knew about Wednesday's interest I swayed more to this," said Iorfa, who has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract. "I wanted to come here after finding out about the manager's plans.

"I was delighted to come here and the fact it was a permanent as well means I can settle down and focus on my football."

Iorfa, who is predominantly a right-back but can also operate at centre-back, is looking forward to a new beginning. He could make his Owls debut at home to lowly Reading this weekend.

He said: "It is a big club. I have played at Hillsborough a few times. The atmosphere has always been good.

"They have got a good players and a good team here.

"I know it is a massive club and I'm learning more about the club. I have got a few friends and ex teammates who have played here as well."

