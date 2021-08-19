Why Darren Moore is 'not satisfied' with Sheffield Wednesday's start to the season

The Owls head to near neighbours Rotherham United this weekend hoping to continue a fine run of early season form that has yet to see them concede a goal.

And Moore said there is no time for back-patting as the hunt for improvement continues.

Wednesday have played with glimpses of swagger going forward but are yet to piece together a full 90 minutes of what Moore described as ‘blistering football.’

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

He said he’s seen improvement in each of the Owls’ games so far and that there is only one place that full-match performance can be honed.

Moore said: “You’d want it straight away, but the law of averages suggests that with the number of signings we’ve made this season and the way we’ve come together, it all takes work on the training ground.

“The players are getting fitter, stronger. Match minutes is a totally different type of fitness and players will get that.

“The ultimate goal we want to work towards is a blistering 90 minutes of football and over a consistent basis. There’s a lot to work on and in terms of where we are now, I’m pleased, but I’m not satisfied.”

On Wednesday’s resolute defence, he was far more forthcoming in his praise and said there wasn’t any one thing that has sparked such a marked improvement.

“It’s just the work,” he said. “I honestly can’t say it’s this or it’s that, it’s just the work we do in training.

“We have stuff we want to do on the ball and we have stuff we want to do off the ball and in training we divide the week up into those two sections. It’s about putting all that into action and we keep working.

“Though we’ve had four clean sheets, we need to continue to work. There is plenty of stuff to work on in possession and out of possession on that.