Why Darren Moore has NOT appointed a Sheffield Wednesday vice-captain this season

Talisman Barry Bannan has stayed on as the club captain but after last year’s deputy Tom Lees left for Huddersfield Town, no official announcement has been made as to his replacement.

Moore explained why: “We feel we’ve got people in the club; Liam Palmer, Sam Hutchinson to name a couple, that we feel can share that load.

“They’re a wonderful set of pros and because of the experience they both carry, I think it would have been unfair of me to give out a definite vice-captain.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

“Both of them carry so much and are so committed to the club.”

Moore also stressed the importance of the players giving back to the community and made clear they would be stepping up their efforts on that front in the coming months.

He said: “When the Covid restrictions ease and we’re able to get out and do things, you’ll start seeing the Sheffield Wednesday players getting out to support the community and lending our support to the Community Programme.

“I think it’s very important that the players carry that responsibility in the club, on the pitch and certainly out in our community.

“It’s always a two-way thing, it can never be pointed one way. We need to immerse ourselves back into the community and bring it all together.