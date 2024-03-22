Why crucial Sheffield Wednesday clash has been moved as relegation scrap heats up
Both sides are very much in the battle for safety at present, and though six places separate the Owls (23rd) from Blackburn (17th), there are only four points between the two outfits.
Wednesday visit Rovers in their penultimate away game of the season, and will be hoping that the points gap is even lower by then, while John Eustace and his side will be keen to open things up further so that they're not in the mire come the final few games.
Sky Sports have chosen the game for coverage that weekend, and it will no longer be taking place at 3pm on April 20th, instead being pushed back a day for an early Sunday kick off.
The club confirmed the news on their website, saying, "The Owls’ Championship trip to Blackburn Rovers has been selected for live broadcast coverage on Sky Sports. Originally scheduled for Saturday 20 April, the Ewood Park clash will now take place on Sunday 21 April, with kick-off at 12:30pm... Ticket details for the match will be announced in due course."
Wednesday have five games to play before then, though, with 15 points up for grabs in their battle against the drop, and Danny Röhl will be desperate to see a reaction from his players a week today when they welcome Swansea City - who are by no means clear themselves yet - to Hillsborough.