Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Both sides are very much in the battle for safety at present, and though six places separate the Owls (23rd) from Blackburn (17th), there are only four points between the two outfits.

Wednesday visit Rovers in their penultimate away game of the season, and will be hoping that the points gap is even lower by then, while John Eustace and his side will be keen to open things up further so that they're not in the mire come the final few games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky Sports have chosen the game for coverage that weekend, and it will no longer be taking place at 3pm on April 20th, instead being pushed back a day for an early Sunday kick off.

The club confirmed the news on their website, saying, "The Owls’ Championship trip to Blackburn Rovers has been selected for live broadcast coverage on Sky Sports. Originally scheduled for Saturday 20 April, the Ewood Park clash will now take place on Sunday 21 April, with kick-off at 12:30pm... Ticket details for the match will be announced in due course."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad