Why Barry Bannan thinks he will flourish under Sheffield Wednesday chief Steve Bruce

Midfield ace Barry Bannan reckons Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce will help him improve as a player.

Bannan has established himself as a fixture in the Owls team since joining the Championship club on a free transfer in August 2015.

Owls star Barry Bannan

But the 29-year-old, a big fans favourite at Hillsborough, believes he has not yet reached his full potential.

"I think I can still get better," Bannan told The Star. "The manager has been there himself as a player and is experienced.

"He will add different things to my game that I have probably not had before and I think I will be a better player working under this manager."

Bannan, a key member of the Wednesday side that qualified for back-to-back play-offs under former boss Carlos Carvalhal, made his 150th appearances in the Owls' goalless draw at Millwall last week.

Describing his time at the club as "amazing", Bannan said: "It is the best time I have had in football.

"I have loved every minute of it. There have obviously been down points but you get that in your career.

"Most of it has been positive and I have really enjoyed my time here and hopefully there is many more to come."

Bruce is acutely aware of Bannan's qualities.

He said: "Over the years, he has put his stamp on it at Sheffield Wednesday. He is a very, very clever footballer and that is what I have seen.

"He is important to us and has been important to the club for the last few years."

Meanwhile, Wednesday's Under-23s face Sheffield United in the Professional Development League 2 at Bramall Lane tomorrow evening, kick-off 7pm. Tickets are priced at £3 adults and £1 concessions in the Tony Currie stand. Blades claimed the derby Sheffield derby spoils in the reverse fixture, prevailing 3-1 after goals from Paul Coutts (pen), Oliver Greaves and Martin Cranie