The September 4 fixture, which is scheduled to be played at Hillsborough, falls on an international weekend.

Matches in League One are subject to change if a club has three or more senior players called up to international duty – including youth internationals – and chooses to postpone it.

On Friday morning it was confirmed that Sunderland had reached that figure, with Dennis Cirkin called into England’s under-20 squad after Northern Ireland’s Corry Evans and Wales under-21’s Niall Huggins.

Sheffield Wednesday stopper Joe Wildsmith could take the gloves for the Owls' clash with Sunderland next week.

The Mackems are not duty-bound to postpone and in previous seasons have chosen to play on regardless in order to reduce fixture congestion.

So far Wednesday have had only one call up in Northern Ireland number one Peacock-Farrell and it looks unlikely they’ll reach the tally of three players required to be given the option of a postponement.

It means that Wednesday could be forced to play the match without Peacock-Farrell, who has been one of the stand-out performers in what has been an excellent start to the season.

The Owls have yet to concede in competitive football with the on-loan Burnley man between the sticks, though in Joe Wildsmith they have an experienced deputy of over 70 senior matches for the club.