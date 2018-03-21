Why Adam’s still Reach-ing for the top at Sheffield Wednesday

Adam Reach has maintained his ambitions to play at the very top and the midfielder remains hopeful that those goals can be achieved while at Sheffield Wednesday.

Reach arrived at Hillsborough in 2016, weighed down by a big price-tag in the first season and a versatility that was detrimental to his attempts at bringing about a consistency to his game.

Owls skipper Adam Reach tries to lift his team-mates....Pic Steve Ellis

This campaign has been different on a personal level, with the 25 year-old stepping up to become such a key figure that he has worn the captain’s armband on a few occasions.

While Wednesday’s season has been hugely disappointing, following on from two successive play-off campaigns, Reach has not given up hope that he will play in the Premier League and indeed gain international hours.

“For me, I would not say there are any limits as to what I want to do because if you try and aim for the very top then I am sure you are more likely to hit some branches on the way down, as they say,” Reach said.

“My aim would be to play in the Premier League, to play for England, play in Champions League finals and World Cup finals.

“The Premier League, of course, is the one you want to play in as a player as it is the best league in the world and you are playing against the best players in the world.

“Maybe England caps and World Cup finals, of course, may be a little bit less achievable but I think the Premier League, for me, is where I want to go and maybe one day I will play there.

“When I signed for this club, my aim was to always go there with Sheffield Wednesday. It has not worked out that way yet, but one day I really hope to play there.”

Reach also reflected on the ‘proud moment’ of being made captain at times this season.

“It has been an honour when Glenn (Loovens) and Tom (Lees) have been unavailable,” he said.

“They decided to give me the captaincy which was a very proud moment.

“I know what it is like and because I have played every game they probably see me as a leader on the pitch.

“For me personally, I have not changed the way that I am. I have not suddenly become more vocal and screaming instructions to everyone, I have remained the calm person that I am.

“There is no real added responsibility just because you wear the captain’s armband. Everyone should lead each other out there on the pitch.”

