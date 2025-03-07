A disgruntled Sheffield Wednesday supporter has told The Star he will ‘stop at nothing’ to get the signed onion he feels he is owed by Sunderland AFC.

Lifelong Sheffield Wednesday fan Gaz Robinson, whose ‘Come on Wednesday’ viral video turn has been used by national radio stations and across social media as a playful marker for the midweek struggle, was shocked to find that it had once again been recycled, this time by Sunderland AFC. And his feeling upon discovering the news was one of outrage.

Earlier this week, Sunderland’s social media team released a TikTok video showing his signature catchphrase laid across footage of the four goals scored against the Owls by Eliezer Mayenda this season. The Owls fan, who is 41 and three quarters, claims that the recording of his voice was used without his permission.

Robinson was sat watching Bradley Walsh’s smash hit ITV gameshow The Chase when his son informed him of what he has described as a ‘flagrant disregard of his image rights and intellectual property’. A phone call lodged with the front desk at Sunderland AFC was filmed for legal record and posted on social media, where he has received widespread support as the common man fighting the financial muscle of big industry.

Footage of the call clearly states Robinson’s terms of solution, demanding either Sunderland defender Luke O’Nien sign an onion as form of payment, or that forward Wilson Isidor provides him with a composite UPVC door with triple-locking barrels, argon-filled with extra security locks. Only then, he says, will he consider the matter closed.

“I think it’s only fair and proper as they’ve used my dulcet tones on a TokTik, that I receive payment in kind in the form of a signed onion,” he explained. “Luke Onion has always come across to me as a good guy and I think it’s quite possible he might be able to provide a satisfactory conclusion to this matter.

“The lady I spoke to on the phone seemed hopeful of being able to meet me halfway on this and sounded to me like a fellow onion lover, somebody who appreciates the onion form. I’m encouraged that it could be a goer. Failing that I’m willing to enter into discussions with Wilson Isidor. He’s not though, is he?”

The prank call was of course all in good-natured jest and after a degree of confusion was taken in good spirits by the giggling lady on the receiving end of Robinson’s phone call to the Stadium of Light.

The Star is proud to back Robinson’s campaign for vegetable compensation and can confirm it has been in contact with colleagues in the north east to seek a resolution to the quarrel. Robinson’s quest for onion justice continues.