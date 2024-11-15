Why 20 kids in Senegal have forgotten Iliman Ndiaye in favour of Sheffield Wednesday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It wasn’t long ago that children in a remote Senegal village were kicking the ball to one another pretending to be Iliman Ndiaye - but now they do so as Sheffield Wednesday converts.

Two holidaying Owls fans have turned the interest of 20 kids in Baback from red to blue nearly 3,000 miles from Sheffield - with the help of a little charity from Wednesday themselves. Fin Siddall and Mathilda Swallow, both 18, made the trip to Babak to visit Mathilda’s grandparents who follow the sun to her grandfather’s home village each winter.

Alexis and Vickey-Anne Diouf are the former mayor and mayoress of Chesterfield and have helped schoolchildren in Babak for over a decade and have run an official charity called ‘Friends of Baback’ since 2019. The Dioufs’ story is a beautiful one - the Senegalese met Chessie native Vickey-Anne on holiday in Canada and fell in love in 10 days. Two children and a lifetime of service to the community later, the rest is history.

Preparing for their visit to Senegal - also a 10-day trip - Fin and Mathilda got in touch with Wednesday to see whether their beloved club could offer anything to take to the schoolchildren the family do so much to support. A couple of emails and a hurried trip to Hillsborough later, 20 Wednesday shirts were on their way to Africa in their luggage.

"It was my dad's idea really,” Fin told The Star. “He asked about the charity and he suggested we email the club. We got in touch with (General Manager) Alastair Wilson at Wednesday on the off-chance there was anything at all they could do. We didn't expect anything, but the same day they asked how many kids there were. All we could manage to take over was 20 shirts and they gave us them - all they asked was what sizes we needed! We picked them up the next day and that was that.

"They all knew about Sheffield United because of Iliam Ndaiye. They didn't know much about Sheffield Wednesday but they certainly do now - they've been converted! I mentioned Bambo Diaby a lot! I love that man. Him and Modou Sougou!"

The children are newly kitted-out in the Owls’ 2021/22 vintage and were delighted to learn a little about their new favourite football team. Friends of Baback have supported dozens of young people through education they wouldn’t have otherwise been able to experience. The charity is life-changing. Wednesday shirts are merely a happy bonus.

Mathilda said: "I can't speak French, so we were letting my Papa (Alexis) do all the talking. He explained that we were Wednesday fans, Fin has had a season ticket since he was three. The school are going to use the shirt for their village football team.

“He grew up there and went to that school. They have a charity at that school where people can sponsor kids to go to school for the year, it's too expensive for most children and it provides them the chance to get an education. Not everyone here is fortunate enough to go to school - it's expensive and not everyone can afford it. My grandparents have sponsored children for a long time and just over 10 years ago the charity has been going. It's been really good - there are a lot of kids that are being sponsored currently and there are a lot have passed their grades and have gone on to secondary school."

Anyone wishing to sponsor a Baback child’s schooling can do so via Friends of Baback. There are no hidden fees - sponsors simply pay monthly, termly or yearly to fund a specific child's education. The total cost for a full year of schooling for the academic year 2024-25 is £200 to include educational visits. This can be paid in one lump sum or by a monthly Direct Debit of £16.66 through the charity’s account in England. More information and details on how to pledge your support can be found on the charity’s Facebook page CLICK HERE.