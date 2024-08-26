The Owls and Mariners are in Carabao Cup action at Blundell Park as they look to book their place in the next round of the Carabao Cup, and it is Röhl’s side that go into the game as favourites given their status two divisions above the hosts.
Wednesday’s manager changed the entire team in the last round of the competition as they beat Hull City, a decision that paid off as Charlie McNeill bagged a brace to secure progression, and a similar level of change is expected on the back of the weekend’s defeat to Leeds United.
Here’s how we think the visitors may line up in Lincolnshire at 7.45pm tonight:
1. Pierce Charles - GK
It looks like he's going to be sticking around at Wednesday despite interest elsewhere - and this game is the perfect chance to give him some game time.
2. Liam Palmer - RB
The Swiss army knife is likely to come out again for this one - Röhl has used him mainly as a centre back or defensive midfielder, but with Pol Valentin and Yan Valery both playing v Leeds United he may be called upon at full back.
3. Michael Ihiekwe - CB
He's certainly a player who needs more minutes in the tank, and this game proves as an excellent opportunity to give him those.
4. Akin Famewo - CB
This is very fitness dependent - but he's been back in full training, and with Röhl no doubt eager to get him up to speed this game could see him return to action.
