But a win is a win is a win and Sheffield Wednesday secured their place in the next stage of the Papa Johns Trophy with a late Florian Kamberi winner after huffing and puffing in the riotous Mansfield wind.

Lewis Wing got the first and there were assists for Marvin Johnson and Theo Corbeanu, but who was impressive and who, well.. wasn’t?

Let’s take a look at our player ratings..

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru makes a run through Mansfield Town's midfield.

Joe Wildsmith – 7

Made a couple of decent saves and could have done little with Quinn’s equaliser. Not an easy day given the conditions.

Marvin Johnson – 6

Offered an outlet and saw plenty of ball in the main. For so long struggled to gain much in the way of control in the windy conditions – as many did – but switched to the right and claimed an assist for a hanging cross and started the attack for the winner.

Lewis Gibson – 7

Making his debut after a long wait, the Everton-owned loanee looked composed both in defence and on the ball – the sort of performance Wednesday have been missing of late. Went off for Palmer at haf-time.

Chey Dunkley – 6

Captain for the night in the absence of several long-standing Wednesday figures, Dunkley performed well in the areas he generally does well in; in physical battles and in the air. Mixed fortunes on the deck. Did OK.

Jack Hunt – 5

Shrugged off an early knock to offer a so-so performance. Solid enough defensively but offered little to nothing going forward as he failed to take up attacking positions.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – 6

Gave away one or two needless fouls and was naive in moments on the ball, but always showed and offered rare sparks of a little something in midfield.

Lewis Wing – 6

Got a rare headed goal to put the Owls 1-0 up in a performance he may well look back on with a tinge of disappointment. Drove forward once or twice and could easily have had a second assist but for Sow’s late miss, but failed to offer the sort of control he might have liked.

Sylla Sow – 5

Largely absent. Drifted inside on occasion in a vain attempt to see some of the ball. Dragged a late effort across goal from Wing’s through-ball and failed to offer much in the way of impact. That said, he came alive a touch in the final stages.

Florian Kamberi – 5

Slotted in as the ‘number 10’ in the now-favoured 4-2-3-1 formation, the Albanian international threw himself about with no little effort, but his touch was off and it stunted Wednesday attacking effort all too often.. and then he grabbed a winner from close range!

Theo Corbeanu – 7

Made one or two darting runs into the Mansfield box and stung the keeper’s fingers with an early shot. Ran at the Stags defence throughout and made a late run that was very impressive – but failed to finish. Final ball was lacking – it’s those moments that will either see him jump to the next level or drift – aside from the late, match-saving assist.

Saido Berahino – 6

Could have claimed a comedy early goal from a deflection in the opening seconds. Dropped in in an attempt to get more involved and did OK in tight spaces. Had one cleared off the line after the half hour. Off at the break.

SUBS

Olamide Shodipo – 5

On for Berahino at the break. Failed to inject anything like the sort of creativity or drive he may have liked.

Liam Palmer – 5

On at half-time for Gibson. OK on the ball but offered little in the way of defensive surety as Mansfield grew into the second half.

Jaden Brown – 6