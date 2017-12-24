Who’s in the frame to replace Carlos Carvalhal as Sheffield Wednesday boss?

Paul Lambert and Aitor Karanka are among the early favourites with bookmakers to replace Carlos Carvalhal after the head coach’s Sheffield Wednesday departure was announced on Christmas Eve.

Carvalhal was relieved of his post following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough, with first team coach Lee Bullen placed in temporary charge temporarily.

Paul Lambert was in charge at Wolves for just six months

The Owls head to Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day having failed to win any of their last seven games and the search is now on for a permanent replacement to succeed Carvalhal who achieved two play-off places in his first two seasons at the club.

Lambert is an early name in the frame with the former Wolves and Aston Villa boss out of work since being replaced at Molineux by Nuno Espírito Santo in the summer.

The former Celtic and Dortmund player won promotion to the Premier League as manager of Norwich City in 2011.

Karanka, too, is without a club after his sacking from Middlesbrough in March after taking Boro to the Premier League.

Former Owls Manager Gary Megson was back at Hillsborough recently to watch his old team play out a 2-2 draw with Hull City

Garry Monk, also sacked by Middlesbrough despite that win over Wednesday at the weekend is also considered an early contender for the role.

As expected, former Owls skipper Nigel Pearson’s name is featured highly, though the ex-Leicester City manager had once ruled out managing in Sheffield where he has a home.

Sheffield-born Paul Hurst, currently impressing as manager of Shrewsbury is also being linked but as things stand it is believed that Chansiri is looking for a more experienced manager.

In keeping with the Portuguese theme at Hillsborough, Paulo Fonseca of Shakhtar Donetsk is second favourite according to Sky Bet.

Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca

Fonseca has managed in the Champions League with his current club and recently masterminded victory over Manchester City.

Former Owls manager Gary Megson is 10/1 with Sky Bet to take over again, while Simon Grayson, sacked earlier this season by Sunderland is 16/1.

Another ex-Wednesday player and Brentford manager Dean Smith is 20/1 and 25/1 with Paddy Power and Sky Bet respectively while you can get 22/1 for Paolo Di Canio to make a surprise return to Hillsborough.

Should Chansiri decide to promote from within, Bullen features highly according to the bookmakers, with Paddy Power rating the coach 10/3 to step up permanently and Sky Bet offering 5/1.