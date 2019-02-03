Who Lucas Joao was quick to thank after his match-winning strike for Sheffield Wednesday against Ipswich Town

Super-sub Lucas Joao has paid tribute to Wednesday teammate Adam Reach after the striker ended his lean spell in front of goal.

Joao bagged his first goal in six matches, coming off the bench to convert Reach's fine centre in the 90th minute against bottom-of-the-table Ipswich Town.

Lucas Joao celebrating his poacher's finish against Ipswich Town

Reach glided past Myles Henlock on the right flank and expertly pulled the ball back to Joao, who found the back of the net for the first time since December 8.

Joao, a second half replacement for Steven Fletcher, told The Star: "It is important to help the team whether you are in the first eleven or in the team.

"I was lucky enough to come off the bench and get in the position to score.

"It was great play by Reachy on the right and I just happened to be in the right place at the right time."

Joao's predatory finish took his goal tally to nine in 23 appearances this term. He is the Owls' leading marksman and the Portugal international has now netted an impressive 15 goals as a substitute in the Championship since the start of the 2015-16 season.

"It was amazing to help the team win and have the chance to score a goal after hard work from the team," he said. "It is obviously good to have contributed. In my position, you need score goals and do the job.

"I'm happy to have scored but the most important thing was the three points. Hopefully I will keep on scoring. I will keep working hard to show the manager what I can do."