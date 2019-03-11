Who Liam Palmer credits for Sheffield Wednesday's turnaround in fortunes

Liam Palmer claims the meticulous approach of Steve Bruce's coaching staff has been a key factor in the upturn in Sheffield Wednesday fortunes.

More than two months have passed since Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence, Bruce's trusted lieutenants, joined the Championship club.

With Bruce away on a pre-planned family holiday, Agnew took over first-team affairs on a caretaker basis and he guided the Owls to two wins from his five matches in charge.

Bruce, the second person after Danny Wilson to manage both Sheffield clubs, began his new role on January 31, allowing Agnew and Clemence to focus solely on their coaching duties. It is Agnew and Clemence that take the bulk of the training sessions.

Bruce has built on their fine work, leading Wednesday on a eight-match unbeaten streak to give themselves an outside chance of sneaking into the play-offs.

Palmer, who is set to be included in the provisional Scotland squad for this month’s European Championship qualifying double-header with Kazakhstan and San Marino, has praised Agnew and Clemence's impact.

“It (the turnaround) started when Clem and Aggers came in,” Palmer told The Star. “We had the month without the manager and they installed a lot of things that the manager has since carried on.

"They have been great to work with, their attention to detail, and what they want you to do.

"Out on the training pitch, it’s geared towards the opponents, so you always feel well prepared, and know exactly what’s required."

Bruce has made it crystal clear what he expects from the Owls' squad.

Palmer, out of contract in the summer, said: "The message to everyone is he demands hard work. He is a big believer in the stats and running figures after each game.

"He demands hard work above everything else.

"In this division if you outrun the opposition - not just the general sense, but the high intensity - you generally come out with the points."