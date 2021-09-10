And lingering feelings remain from the the one-season fling shared by Sheffield Wednesday and Ryan Lowe, who will line up in the opposition dugout as the Owls make the long trip to Plymouth Argyle this weekend.

Lowe arrived at Wednesday from Bury in 2011 and played a big part in their promotion efforts the following season, scoring eight league goals mainly from the bench.

And while his focus is entirely on continuing his good work with the Pilgrims, one eye a long way into the future could well be on the Hillsborough hotseat.

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe spent a season with Sheffield Wednesday.

At just 43, he has two League Two promotions on his CV, taking Bury up before their saddening demise and achieving promotion with Plymouth in the 2019/20 season.

In March 2020, speaking exclusively to The Star, Lowe spoke passionately about his love for the Owls fanbase.

“I'm still learning my trade but at some point in the future, I'd love to manage Sheffield Wednesday,” he said.

“In years to come who knows where football takes you? Especially football management. One day, you never know.

“I feel like I've got unfinished business there because of the way I left. I never got a chance to say a proper goodbye to the fans because I was there one minute and then I was being told I had to move on.

“I'd like to think one day I could manage the football club.”

Lowe can count Owls boss Darren Moore among his fans. Speaking ahead of the trip south, Moore spoke openly about his admiration for the work of his opposite man.

“They’re a good footballing team,” Moore said. “Ryan has them well-rehearsed, playing fast free-football. They have a wonderful energy and spark about them. They have complete trust in how they play the game themselves.

“They’re making some good headway in the division. They’re a lot like Ryan in the way they play and how he sees the game. He has done great work with his staff there.”

As it stands, Darren Moore has earned huge respect for his fine start as Wednesday boss, while Lowe continues to earn plaudits for his efforts in Devon.