A look at the career of Yan Valery, Sheffield Wednesday’s likely next summer signing.

Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on a move for Yan Valery after getting off to a quick start in the summer transfer window. The Owls, keen to strengthen after a close call with relegation last season, have already snapped up Ben Hamer and Max Lowe on free signings.

Danny Rohl is currently in Germany to help out with ITV’s Euro 2024 coverage, but that has now stopped Wednesday making early signings this summer, and it now looks as though a third signing will be completed. Valery has a medical booked ahead of his move to Hillsborough, and with that in mind, we run you through what you need to know about the player below.

Who is Yan Valery?

Yan Valery is a 25-year-old right-back who was born in Champigny-sur-Marne, France, though he represents Tunisia at international level despite representing France at youth level. At club level, he started his career with AS Outre-Mer du Bois l'Abbé but joined Rennes by the time he was 14. He later joined Southampton’s academy after two years with Rennes.

Valery broke into Southampton’s first team three years later. He made 43 league appearances for Southampton during their Premier League days, and during that time he made seven league appearances with Birmingham City in 2021. The defender left the Saints in 2022 to join French club Angers, since making 65 league appearances. He has eight senior caps for Tunisia to date.

Sheffield Wednesday transfer

The Star understands Wednesday are rapidly closing in on a deal for Valery, with a fee having already been agreed with the French club. Owls boss Rohl knows Valery from his days working at Southampton as a coach, and the relationship may have proved crucial. with Montpellier and Standard Liege having also shown interest.

What Valery has said

Valery recently express his desire to return to England having become accustom to the country during his time at Southampton. He said: “If I had the chance to go back to England, I’d take it. I have really felt a warmth and things that I think are normal for a human being. He shouldn’t be bitter or not like his neighbour just because he’s different or because he sees life differently. We all live together, if you can help your neighbour, you help them. It’s more like that in England. You find that less easily in France.”

Speaking about his decision to leave Southampton, Valery said in an interview with the Times in 2022: “I’m someone who is honest and say how I feel. Tottenham was the first match and I wasn’t expecting to play. We had the lead but were losing 2-1 (at half-time). Maybe I lost a few balls but apart from that, Son (Heung-min) didn’t do anything down my side. I felt good defensively.

“I was not expecting to get subbed off at half-time. When that happened, I thought to myself ‘OK, I really need to go’ because I could not have a season where I don’t have my full confidence and don’t play that much again. It was tough to take.”

He added; “I didn’t have any discussions with the club (in the final days of the window). They were talking with my agent. I guess they were working on bringing the new players in so they didn’t talk to me. I spoke to Ralph (Hasenhüttl).