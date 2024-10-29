Who is Killian Barrett? The unknown Sheffield Wednesday man on bench v Brentford

Sheffield Wednesday play at Brentford this evening and have named an unknown goalkeeper on their bench.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Röhl has named a turnover line-up in his Sheffield Wednesday side to take on Brentford this evening, with starting opportunities handed to youngsters Sean Fusire and Gabriel Otegbayo in two of nine changes from the side that beat Portsmouth on Friday evening.

On the bench is goalkeeper Killian Barrett, who makes a senior matchday squad for the first time. It marks a steep rise for the Republic of Ireland born youngster, who signed professional terms with the Owls in July at the age of 20, was playing non-league for Berkshire-based Binfield FC last season in the Pitching In Isthmian League South Central Leagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He played his youth football for Sligo-based side Ballisodare United FC before making the move to the UK with ambitions of finding a professional club. He initially joined Hartley Witney, balancing football with studies in their college programme and also played for Woodley United. His agent is former Premier League forward Stephen Hunt.

Barrett was one of two goalkeepers Wednesday took a look at during their pre-season camp at St George’s Park in July and impressed enough to earn a deal. He steps into tonight’s matchday squad with Pierce Charles between the sticks in the first team - experienced summer signing Ben Hamer is also on the bench. Jack Hall is out on loan with Bradford Park Avenue and Jack Phillips played for the Owls’ under-21 side in their defeat at Fleetwood Town yesterday.

Speaking to club media at the time of his signing, Barrett said: “I’m absolutely delighted, it’s a massive step in the direction I want to go and all my family are delighted. I moved over to England just over four years ago and have played non-league football for the previous couple of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Luckily I had a few decent games and got picked up and now I’m here… I’ve been thinking about this moment since I was nine-years-old and stood here now, it still doesn’t feel real. We’ll see what I can do over the next year and what the season will bring.