What you need to know about Charlie McNeill as Sheffield Wednesday reportedly look to land the former Manchester United starlet.

Sheffield Wednesday are understood to be closing in on yet another summer signing as Danny Rohl continues to build his squad for the new season. The Owls may only have dodged relegation on the final day of last season, but they have no intention of returning to such a situation, intent to build on the momentum established during the back end of the campaign.

Yan Valery, Ben Hamer, Svante Ingelsson, Jamal Lowe and Max Lowe have all been snapped up within the opening weeks of the summer transfer window, and there will almost certainly be more new arrivals. it’s understood former Manchester United youngsteer Charlie McNeill will be one of those players. We run you through what you need to know about McNeill below.

Who is Charlie McNeill?

Charlie McNeill is a 20-year-old forward who started his career with Manchester United. He later joined Manchester City’s academy before returning to Old Trafford and penning his first professional deal with the Old Trafford club.

A former England under-16s international, McNeill made 20 league appearances for Newport County during a loan spell in 2023, scoring twice, before joining Stevenage for the 2023/24 season. He only made three league appearances there, scoring once. His contract with United expired at the end of June.

Wednesday latest

It has been reported by Manchester World that McNeill is close to joining Wednesday after leaving Old Trafford at the end of his contract. Lazio, Torino, LA Galaxy and Toronto FC have all been linked with a move for McNeill, but it seems a move to Hillsborough is now his likely next step.

The forward reportedly feels working with Danny Rohl will be a good next step in his development, needing first team football. above all else. McNeill struggled for football at Stevenage, and that’s despite Steve Evans praising one display by saying: “I thought Charlie McNeill’s movement was fantastic. In fairness, the Leyton Orient defenders done well to find where he was after half an hour because he ran them ragged into all sorts of channels and he got his goal as a reward.” The young forward was spotted training with United’s first team following his return to Old Trafford, with the club moving to end his loan deal early.

What McNeill said of his Man Utd exit

McNeill said of his exit from United: “My time has now come to an end at Manchester United and I would just like to say thank you to all the coaches, staff, fans and everyone involved at the club for the best four years ever, from joining the club to winning the FA Youth Cup to then making my first team debut as an 18-year-old which was my dream come true.