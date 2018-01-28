Who does Sheffield Wednesday star want in FA Cup fifth round?

Have your say

Jack Hunt hopes the Owls are paired with a top Premier League club in Monday’s FA Cup fifth round draw.

Jos Luhukay’s men are through to the last 16 of the competition, having knocked out Carlisle United and Reading.

Sheffield Wednesday's Jack Hunt wants a trip to one of the Premier League's big guns in the next round of the FA Cup

Now attack-minded right-back Hunt dreams of landing a big tie.

He told The Star: “For the football club, I would like to get a big team next.

“I probably shouldn’t say this but I would be surprised if Sheffield Wednesday won the FA Cup so why not go for a big team now?

“It would give everyone a great day-out.

“Unfortunately, things have not gone the way we planned this season.

“Getting a big team would give everyone a good lift and the fans could travel to a stadium that they might not be able to see until we get to the Premier League.”

Buoyed after Friday’s 3-1 win over Reading, Wednesday resume their Championship campaign with a trip to Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

The Owls have fired blanks in each of their last four league matches.

“Goals win games and, as well as we have done against two good teams in Sheffield United and Cardiff, we haven’t scored.

“First and foremost, it would be nice to get a clean sheet but we need to score goals.

“We scored three good goals against Reading and hopefully that gives the strikeforce and other guys a lot more confidence and we can really kick on.

Meanwhile, the Owls’ Under-18s beat Sheffield United 3-1 at Shirecliffe on Saturday. Ben Hughes scored twice and Alex Hunt was also on the scoresheet.

As for Wednesday’s U16s, they trounced the Blades 5-1.