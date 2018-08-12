Who Barry Bannan thinks is like a new signing for Sheffield Wednesday

Barry Bannan has paid tribute to Owls team-mate Steven Fletcher following their entertaining draw with Hull City, describing the striker as “like a new signing”.

The experienced forward, who moved to Hillsborough in the summer of 2016, made his first start in eight months after a knee injury.

Striker Steven Fletcher

With Atdhe Nuhiu suspended and Lucas Joao (groin) injured, boss Jos Luhukay asked Fletcher to spearhead the attack and the Scotland international impressed with his hold up play.

But Fletcher wasted three glorious chances to get on the scoresheet after Fraizer Campbell had fired the Tigers into a first half lead.

Bannan, a team-mate at both club and international level, said: “Fletcher was brilliant, he was a handful all day.

“He has been out for ages, on another day he could have had one or two goals.

“I think it was brilliant just to see him back out playing and putting himself about.

“He can occupy defences on his own and it’s a big bonus for us to get players like him back.

“It’s like a new signing and it will be the same when Gary Hooper and Kieran Lee come back (from long-term injuries).

“I know we have not signed anyone but they are like new signings because they have been out for that long.”

A second half Fernando Forestieri penalty rescued a point for the Owls but Fletcher could have earned Luhukay’s side maximum points had he shown more composure at the business end of the pitch.

“Fletcher was like a new signing and he was hungry, working tirelessly up front on his own,” stressed Bannan. “He was just unlucky to not get the goals but I’m sure they will come.”

Joao sustained his injury last Friday and is receiving treatment from the Owls’ medical team.

