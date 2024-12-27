Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s something about this Sheffield Wednesday side at the moment.

Wins with 10 men, wins from behind, wins on the road. There have been scrapped-out wins on days things haven’t gone right and there have been so many individual stories of fightback and character. Thursday’s Boxing Day battle-back at Middlesbrough was the latest episode of an increasingly dramatic boxset.

Had Josh Windass nodded home the glaring first half chance that saw him diving head-first unopposed at Boro’s back stick, the complexion of the game would have changed. That his white-hot run of goalscoring form continued half an hour or so later courtesy of a deflection off his abdomen brought a certain charm to the way football sometimes twists and turns.

His open-mouthed, high-knees celebration hurtling past the away end roused the feeling that an ‘Istanboro’ comeback was not only on, but somehow likely. It was a mini-comeback tale of its own. Perhaps he only saves headed goals for the very biggest stages.

A half-time double-substitution by Danny Röhl saw Nathaniel Chalobah and Svante Ingelsson quite rightly take the standing ovations for match-turning efforts as Wednesday spun the game on its axis. But beside the headline outings were big second half performances from some of the standard cast; Windass among them as he added an eighth Championship goal of the season. At the halfway stage of the campaign his tally is one short of his best at second tier level and is bettered by only seven players in the entire division.

In two matches on the spin now Röhl has turned to Windass as a number nine - he was at the heart of the system mash-up that earned a 2-0 win over Stoke City after Di’Shon Bernard’s first half red card - and it is the technically versatility of him and others that allows the German boss to freely ring the changes as matches rise and fall.

Along with a great deal of mental fortitude, Röhl’s technical savvy has taken the Owls to a league-leading tally of 15 points won from losing positions. But it impacts nothing without the application of players such as Windass.

“I have some players now that I can put in different positions and this is helpful,” Röhl said. “It means you can change something. Of course Josh is a big player for us. He scored eight now and I am proud.”

For Windass also read the likes of Marvin Johnson, Max Lowe, Shea Charles, Yan Valery et cetra et al. It’s a stable of players who have all played different roles in various comeback pursuits to impressive effect.

“We changed the shape to a 4-1-4-1 and we looked to control the sixes, we had one six behind which helped us a lot,” Röhl said. “You always think before the game what we could do and what could be. We changed in the first half to 4-4-2 and it was important to come into half-time and make the change. You can always have ideas as a manager but what is important is the players believe and they do what they can on the pitch. From the first second of the second half we were on the front foot, we had ball-winning situations, we pressed right.

“I think Josh as a striker did really well as he did against Stoke. Svante has a profile to make deep runs behind. I think we can go through a lot of players but today we were a big unit and we performed. This is what I take and in three days we have the next difficult away game.”