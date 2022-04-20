'Whirlwind' - Crewe boss on Sheffield Wednesday after Owls win at Hillsborough

Wednesday flew out of the blocks and had a host of opportunities to open the scoring but some decent goalkeeping and defending plus shocking finishing from the home side meant the score stayed at 0-0 until Lee Gregory eventually scored the winner from the spot in the 54th minute.

Crewe didn’t offer much by way of an attacking threat but there were times they defended very well and they grew into the game after that tough opening period.

Morris said: “The first 15 minutes we were on the receiving end of a bit of a whirlwind. They were throwing everything at us and we had a lot of luck with balls not quite dropping for them in the box and them missing some gilt-edged chances.

Crewe Alexandra's Interim Manager Alex Morris and Sheffield Wednesday's Manager Darren Moore ahead of the Sky Bet League One match at Hillsborough. Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

“We had to make changes quite quickly and switched to three at the back to match up their wing-backs and narrow things off a bit in the middle of the pitch. We got a bit of control in there then and didn’t allow them to get in our box as much.

“Everybody also put their bodies on the line and we made it difficult for a team going for promotion before they got their penalty in an unbelievable environment to play in.