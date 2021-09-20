"Whilst Sheffield Wednesday fans might not like to hear this.." Rival boss weighs in on Owls' form blip

The Owls had scaled the top of the League One table and went four matches without conceding a goal in the campaign’s initial run, but defeats at Morecambe and Plymouth, before Saturday’s frustrating draw at home to Shrewsbury, have left Darren Moore’s men scratching their heads a touch in midtable.

A remarkable squad turnover means the team is still gelling. After Saido Berahino’s sixth-minute opener, all the major moments in the Shrewsbury match – Barry Bannan’s missed penalty, Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s handling error for the Shrews’ goal and a winner incorrectly ruled out for offside – went against Wednesday.

Despite their downturn in form, Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill said he believes the Owls will be among the top teams come the end of the season and that patience is required at S6.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

“In defence of Sheffield Wednesday and Darren [Moore], they are a team in transition” he said. “They are a little bit like ourselves. They ended up coming down from the Championship so it takes time.

“Whilst the Sheffield Wednesday fans might not like to hear this, they are going to have to be patient with Darren and stick with the team.

“I'm sure they will be there or thereabouts at the end of the season.”

Berahino was the 15th senior signing of the season. Last week Moore spoke about the squad’s relative lack of experience in the third tier and suggested it may take a little time to see the side’s full potential.

Cotterill went on to say: “I wouldn't be worried by what has gone on; I know they have had a couple of blips in the last couple of weeks but there is an adjustment period for players coming down as well.

“You have got a lot of players out there for Sheffield Wednesday who are Championship players.