Which players have played the most minutes for Sheffield Wednesday this season?

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday have used the joint-third most players in the Championship.

A total of 32 players have made appearances in league action this term with 34 members of the squad having earned game time in competitive matches.

Here we take a look at who has played and how much across the 2017/18 campaign so far for Wednesday.

To view our gallery of the minutes played by Owls players this season CLICK HERE

Both Sunderland and Barnsley have used 34 players in the Championship this season while Nottingham Forest have used 33.

Cardiff City are alongside Wednesday in having used 32.

To view our gallery of the minutes played by Owls players this season CLICK HERE