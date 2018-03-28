Which of Sheffield Wednesday's long-term injured players was missed most?

Thankfully from a Sheffield Wednesday perspective, the one-time massive injury list is starting to come down in number.

Tom Lees recently returned, Sam Hutchinson and Barry Bannan came back last week, Keiren Westwood isn't far off and Fernando Forestieri made an appearance for the under 23s this week. All good news for Owls fans and also a reminder of just how much collectively they have been missed. But which one from this lengthy list has been missed most? Vote here and comment below telling us why.