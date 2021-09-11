‘Where’s Dennis?’ – Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Saido Berahino takes step towards Owls debut - but there’s no Dennis Adeniran
He’s not starting, but Sheffield Wednesday fans may get their first glimpse of new signing, Saido Berahino, after he was named in Darren Moore’s squad away at Plymouth Argyle – but there’s no Dennis Adeniran
The Owls take on the Pilgrims as they look to get back to winning ways after their disappointing defeat against Morecambe in their last League One game, and Moore has been boosted by a number of returns.
Olamide Shodipo is back in the squad for the first time since his hamstring injury, and joins Berahino on the bench – while Adeniran is out with a knock, though it’s thought not to be too serious.
Here are the two squads for today’s encounter:
Peacock-Farrell, Hunt, Iorfa, Hutchinson, Palmer, Byers, Wing, Bannan, Johnson, Sow, Gregory.
Cooper, Houghton, Wilson, Scarr, Broom, Edwards, Hardie, Grant, Galloway, Camara, Jephcott.
Fans are in a very buoyant mood ahead of the clash, and here’s some of what they had to say after the XI was announced this afternoon.
@zacster – What a TEAM!
MarmiteOwl1867 – Whatta team, win please.
@Nowak91418365 – What a team! And bench is unreal!!!
@joeyy_stack1727 - Decent, and plenty of attacking options off the bench - fancy SS to bag today!
@YanSJ - Championship Level bench let alone starting XI.
@overendkai - Only thing that worries me is Adeniran not on bench surely that means a knock.
The game gets underway at 3pm, and the Owls will be aware of the fact that they can go back on top of the League One table if results go their way.