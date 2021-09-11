Dennis Adeniran has picked up a knock for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls take on the Pilgrims as they look to get back to winning ways after their disappointing defeat against Morecambe in their last League One game, and Moore has been boosted by a number of returns.

Olamide Shodipo is back in the squad for the first time since his hamstring injury, and joins Berahino on the bench – while Adeniran is out with a knock, though it’s thought not to be too serious.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the two squads for today’s encounter:

Peacock-Farrell, Hunt, Iorfa, Hutchinson, Palmer, Byers, Wing, Bannan, Johnson, Sow, Gregory.

Cooper, Houghton, Wilson, Scarr, Broom, Edwards, Hardie, Grant, Galloway, Camara, Jephcott.

Fans are in a very buoyant mood ahead of the clash, and here’s some of what they had to say after the XI was announced this afternoon.

@zacster – What a TEAM!

MarmiteOwl1867 – Whatta team, win please.

@Nowak91418365 – What a team! And bench is unreal!!!

@joeyy_stack1727 - Decent, and plenty of attacking options off the bench - fancy SS to bag today!

@YanSJ - Championship Level bench let alone starting XI.

@overendkai - Only thing that worries me is Adeniran not on bench surely that means a knock.