Where slow-starting Sheffield Wednesday are tipped to finish compared to Sunderland, Portsmouth, Ipswich Town and Charlton Athletic

Sheffield Wednesday certainly haven’t had it all their own way this season.

By Alex Miller
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 1:50 pm

After their 1-0 win over fellow challengers Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, Darren Moore’s men sit ninth in the early season shake-up. On a run of two wins in seven, the Owls boss himself has spoken about the need to strive for a better consistency within the squad.

Promotion very much remains the aim at Hillsborough, though pre-season concerns over just how competitive the division is have proven to be spot on.

Plymouth Argyle are currently leading the charge, though the likes of Sunderland are just a point back with two games in hand on the Pilgrims.

And though Wednesday’s form has been more than a little stop-start in recent weeks, they are very much in touch with the pack as the league heads towards its winter months and a packed schedule.

There has already been major movement in the bookies’ odds since the season kicked off.

Let's take a look at who the money men are backing for a promotion charge.

1. It's been an interesting start..

..and the runners and riders in the League One promotion race are readying themselves for the winter shake-up. But who is best-placed as things stand? Let's take a look at who the bookies are backing and disregarding to follow last season's success stories Hull City (above), Peterborough and Blackpool into the Championship?

Photo: Jacques Feeney

2. 24 -Doncaster Rovers

Promotion odds: 500/1.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

3. 23 - Gillingham

Promotion odds: 250/1.

Photo: Justin Setterfield

4. 22 - Crewe Alexandra

Promotion odds: 20/1.

Photo: Alex Livesey

