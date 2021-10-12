After their 1-0 win over fellow challengers Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, Darren Moore’s men sit ninth in the early season shake-up. On a run of two wins in seven, the Owls boss himself has spoken about the need to strive for a better consistency within the squad.

Promotion very much remains the aim at Hillsborough, though pre-season concerns over just how competitive the division is have proven to be spot on.

Plymouth Argyle are currently leading the charge, though the likes of Sunderland are just a point back with two games in hand on the Pilgrims.

And though Wednesday’s form has been more than a little stop-start in recent weeks, they are very much in touch with the pack as the league heads towards its winter months and a packed schedule.

There has already been major movement in the bookies’ odds since the season kicked off.

Let's take a look at who the money men are backing for a promotion charge.

