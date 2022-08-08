The Hillsborough faithful are getting behind the Owls in great numbers once again this season.

It has been a solid start to the League One season for Darren Moore and his Sheffield Wednesday side.

Saturday’s hard-earned win at MK Dons saw the Owls make it four points from a possible six following the draw they claimed in a six-goal thriller against Portsmouth on the opening day of the campaign.

That dramatic draw with Danny Cowley’s men saw almost 27,000 supporters make their way to Hillsborough in the hope of seeing Moore’s side get their promotion push off to a winning start.

Two goals from Fisayo Dele-Bisharu and an opener from Marvin Johnson did at least see the Owls avoid an opening day loss and give them a platform to build on for the remainder of a long season.

The incredible 26,901 supporters in attendance were given value for money after an action-packed 90 minutes - but how did the crowd figures compare to other League One clubs during the opening weeks of the season?

