The Owls are one of the best supported sides in League One.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have been treated to their fair share of good times already this season.

Despite losing to League One leaders Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday evening, the Owls sit third in the third tier, and will be optimistic about their chances of closing the gap on the sides above them and mounting a promotion push over the remainder of the campaign. At Hillsborough, things have been going especially well, with Wednesday losing just once in the league at home, against Barnsley in early September.

But how does the Owls’ average home attendance compare to the rest of the division? We’ve taken a look at the latest data from Transfermarkt to find out, as well as bringing together some of this season’s best and most memorable images of supporters from all 24 League One clubs.

Check out the gallery, counting down the highest gates from 24th to first, below...

24th - Accrington Stanley Stadium: Wham Stadium Average attendance: 2,486

23rd - Forest Green Rovers Stadium: The New Lawn Average attendance: 2,934

22nd - Burton Albion Stadium: Pirelli Stadium Average attendance: 3,033

21st - Fleetwood Town Stadium: Highbury Stadium Average attendance: 3,434