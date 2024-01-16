Sheffield Wednesday looked destined for relegation from the Championship by October but their decision to bring in Danny Rohl looks to have given them life. The Owls were winless in their first 11 games of the season under Xisco Munoz and seven points from safety when he was sacked at the start of October. Neil Thompson drew 0-0 against Huddersfield in his only game in interim charge but despite kicking off his tenure with consecutive defeats, Rohl has overseen a massive improvement in playing style and, more importantly, results.