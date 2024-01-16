Where Sheffield Wednesday rank in Championship table since Danny Rohl's appointment with shock improvement - gallery
Sheffield Wednesday were brave to appoint a relatively unknown manager but their fortunes have improved since.
Sheffield Wednesday looked destined for relegation from the Championship by October but their decision to bring in Danny Rohl looks to have given them life. The Owls were winless in their first 11 games of the season under Xisco Munoz and seven points from safety when he was sacked at the start of October. Neil Thompson drew 0-0 against Huddersfield in his only game in interim charge but despite kicking off his tenure with consecutive defeats, Rohl has overseen a massive improvement in playing style and, more importantly, results.
The German has been in the Wednesday dugout for 16 games and in that time, has brought Wednesday four points of safety. Things may have been far better if he were at Hillsborough from the off and The Star has taken a look at where Wednesday rank in the Championship table since his October 12 appointment.