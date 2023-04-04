News you can trust since 1887
Where Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Barnsley are predicted to finish - gallery

A look at where Sheffield Wednesday are predicted to finish amid the ongoing automatic promotion battle.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 4th Apr 2023, 17:36 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 20:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday are continuing to battle for promotion back to the Championship.

The Owls are locked in an ultra-tight promotion battle with Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and, arguably, Barnsley, too. As things stand, Wednesday are top of League One, but Plymouth, who are level on points with Wednesday and Ipswich, who are just two points behind, both have a game in-hand to play. Barnsley also have a game in-hand, and they could pull themselves right back into the thick of the race should they win that game and should a result or two go their way.

In the meantime, we have rounded up the latest predicted table with the help of FiveThirtyEight to see where Wednesday are on course to finish.

Join us as we count down from bottom to top...

Points: 31

1. Forest Green Rovers

Points: 31

Points: 38

2. Morecambe

Points: 38

Points: 40

3. Cambridge United

Points: 40

Points: 41

4. Accrington Stanley

Points: 41

