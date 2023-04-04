The Owls are locked in an ultra-tight promotion battle with Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and, arguably, Barnsley, too. As things stand, Wednesday are top of League One, but Plymouth, who are level on points with Wednesday and Ipswich, who are just two points behind, both have a game in-hand to play. Barnsley also have a game in-hand, and they could pull themselves right back into the thick of the race should they win that game and should a result or two go their way.