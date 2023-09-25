News you can trust since 1887
Where Sheffield Wednesday, Coventry, Huddersfield, Southampton and rivals are predicted to finish - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday have had a tricky start to the season but do the experts think it only gets better from here?

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 25th Sep 2023, 18:00 BST

It’s been a tough return to Championship football for Sheffield Wednesday after a summer arrest following League One play-off drama last season. The Owls are still winless after eight fixtures in the second tier and sit rock bottom of the second division - a relegation back to League One already looming large over Hillsborough.

Luckily for Sheffield Wednesday supporters, the club aren’t the only ones finding it hard to get points on the board in the Championship this season. The Star looks at how the bookmakers see the league panning out and what the future may hold for Xisco Munoz and his squad.

4/1 to win the league.

1. 2nd - Ipswich Town

Photo: Getty Images

5/1 to win the league.

2. 3rd - Leeds United

Photo: Getty Images

20/1 to win the league.

3. 4th - Southampton

Photo: Getty Images

25/1 to win the league.

4. 5th - Norwich City

Photo: Getty Images

