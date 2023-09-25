It’s been a tough return to Championship football for Sheffield Wednesday after a summer arrest following League One play-off drama last season. The Owls are still winless after eight fixtures in the second tier and sit rock bottom of the second division - a relegation back to League One already looming large over Hillsborough.

Luckily for Sheffield Wednesday supporters, the club aren’t the only ones finding it hard to get points on the board in the Championship this season. The Star looks at how the bookmakers see the league panning out and what the future may hold for Xisco Munoz and his squad.