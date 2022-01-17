Sheffield Wednesday are currently eighth in League One, but where will they be at the end of the season?

Where Sheffield Wednesday are tipped to finish in 21/22 EFL League 1 table compared to Wigan Athletic, Sunderland and Portsmouth

The Owls have enjoyed a mixed first half of the season.

By Martyn Simpson
Monday, 17th January 2022, 3:28 pm

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore will be hoping to see a bit more consistency from his side over the remainder of their League One campaign.

The Owls currently sit eighth in the table, behind the likes of Sunderland and Wigan Athletic, having won ten of their opening 25 games.

With only five defeats so far, the joint second lowest total behind, the Hillsborough side should perhaps be higher up the table but a whopping ten draws have seen them drop points.

However, the play-offs are still within touching distance and an automatic promotion spot is also not out of reach.

We’ve taken a look at the statisticians at FiveThirtyEight’s predicted third tier table for the rest of the year to see where the Owls are expected to finish, and who looks set to achieve their goals.

Check out the final standings below...

1. Wigan Athletic - 89 pts

Current league position: 4th. Predicted goal difference: +34. Likelihood of winning title: 33%.

Photo: Dan Mullan

2. Rotherham United - 88 pts

Current league position: 3rd. Predicted goal difference: +41. Likelihood of winning title: 30%

Photo: George Wood

3. Sunderland - 86 pts

Current league position: 2nd. Predicted goal difference: +33. Likelihood of winning title: 17%.

Photo: Stu Forster

4. Wycombe Wanderers - 85 pts

Current league position: 1st. Predicted goal difference: +24. Likelihood of winning title: 12%

Photo: Alex Burstow

