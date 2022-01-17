Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore will be hoping to see a bit more consistency from his side over the remainder of their League One campaign.

The Owls currently sit eighth in the table, behind the likes of Sunderland and Wigan Athletic, having won ten of their opening 25 games.

With only five defeats so far, the joint second lowest total behind, the Hillsborough side should perhaps be higher up the table but a whopping ten draws have seen them drop points.

However, the play-offs are still within touching distance and an automatic promotion spot is also not out of reach.

We’ve taken a look at the statisticians at FiveThirtyEight’s predicted third tier table for the rest of the year to see where the Owls are expected to finish, and who looks set to achieve their goals.

Check out the final standings below...

1. Wigan Athletic - 89 pts Current league position: 4th. Predicted goal difference: +34. Likelihood of winning title: 33%. Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales

2. Rotherham United - 88 pts Current league position: 3rd. Predicted goal difference: +41. Likelihood of winning title: 30% Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Sunderland - 86 pts Current league position: 2nd. Predicted goal difference: +33. Likelihood of winning title: 17%. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Wycombe Wanderers - 85 pts Current league position: 1st. Predicted goal difference: +24. Likelihood of winning title: 12% Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales