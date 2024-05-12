Sheffield Wednesday’s survival in the Championship means the Steel City derby will return next season with Sheffield United’s relegation from the Premier League already confirmed.
The fierce rivals last played in March 2019, as they played out a 0-0 draw at Hillsborough. The scoreline was the same when the two met at Bramall Lane in November 2018. Both clubs have played over 1,000 games in the second tier, with the Owls winning the title five times compared to just once for the Blades. United have finished second place in what we now know as the Championship an astonishing eight times.
Both clubs will play another 46 fixtures in the second tier next term, with the pair hoping for better seasons after fighting relegation with the Owls successful in their survival bid while the Blades’ fate was confirmed a couple of weeks ago. As the two sides prepare for the 2024-25 season, here’s how their all-time Championship record compares to the top 51 sides in the history of the second division.
