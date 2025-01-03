Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Josh Windass, entered into the club’s top 30 goalscorers this week after bagging his 50th Owls goal.

Windass scored Wednesday’s second goal in the 4-2 win over Derby County on New Year’s Day, and it was one to remember as he went viral on the back of a David Beckham-esque strike from his own half to put the home side in control of the tie at Hillsborough.

Hitting a half-century of goals is rarity at SWFC in recent years, and the number 11’s role as an attacking midfielder rather than a striker makes it even more impressive... He’s now got 68 goals and assists in Owls colours, and with only half of the season gone there is still plenty of time to add to that tally even further.

The Star got in touch with Wednesday historian, Jason Dickinson, for a definitive list of the club’s top scorers since they were formed back in 1867, and while Windass is still a long way off hitting the heights of the top 10 on 96+ goals, the top 20 is certainly within reach as he goes in search of just 16 more to get there.

Top of the list, as many may know, is long-serving Owls great, Andrew Wilson, who netted a whopping 215 goals over the course of his career at Hillsborough, and he’s followed by Johnny Fantham (166), Redfern Froggatt (166) and Ellis Rimmer (140). David Hirst is the highest-placed modern-day player with 128 goals for Wednesday, while Marcus Tudgay (52) and Atdhe Nuhiu (50) are the only players this century to get into the top 30 prior to Windass’ recent arrival.

The attacker is in the form of his life at the moment having scored five goals in his last five games for the club, and he’ll be itching to add to that run on Saturday afternoon when Wednesday go up against Millwall at S6 - three more and he’ll become Wednesday’s top scorer since the turn of the millennium.