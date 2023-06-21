Darren Moore leaves Hillsborough with his head held high and, according to the statistics, there have been very few better than him.

Whoever Sheffield Wednesday choose as incoming manager ahead of next year's Championship season has big boots to fill in those left by Darren Moore.

The former Owls boss wrote himself in Yorkshire folklore as he oversaw promotion from League One last season to gain promotion into the second tier.

In a statement, Sheffield Wednesday Chairman Dejphon Chansiri said that "both parties believe that now is the right time" to go separate ways and Moore leaves Hillsborough with a very impressive win record.

Moore's win percentage in South Yorkshire makes him one of the club's most successful managers of all time.

The Star has sorted through the 21 Sheffield Wednesday managers with the best win percentages including Moore, his replacement frontrunner Carlos Carvalhal and some of the first team's first-ever bosses.

1 . Brian Laws - 2006-2009 Win percentage - 33.77% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Alan Brown - 1964-1968 Win percentage - 34.48% Photo Sales

3 . Billy Walker (right) - 1933-1937 Win percentage - 35.29% Photo Sales

4 . Peter Shreeves - 2001-2001 Win percentage - 35.48% Photo Sales