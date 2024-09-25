When tie will be played as Sheffield Wednesday pull Premier League opponents in the Carabao Cup
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Owls were pulled out in the very first tie of the draw and will make the trip to London to take on Premier League Brentford. Their opponents have been in the Premier League since their promotion in 2021 and boast a strong recent record against Wednesday, having won the last three clashes between the two sides.
The fourth round is scheduled to take place the week beginning October 28. Wednesday are set to have an extra day’s rest leading into the tie, with their Championship trip to Portsmouth having been pulled forward to take place on Friday October 25 for live television coverage.
Their progress so far - via away wins over Hull City, Grimsby Town and Blackpool - represents the first time since 2016 that the Owls have reached the fourth round of the League Cup, when they laid on a famous 3-0 win over Premier League giants Arsenal before falling to Stoke City at the quarter-final stage. Wednesday are one-time winners of the competition thanks to their famous 1991 victory over Manchester United.